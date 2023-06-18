Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Expands By 19.0%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.08.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
