Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Drops By 24.6%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 600,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 67,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

