Short Interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expands By 10.7%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $188,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $64,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,706 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 441,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 2,538,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $47.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

