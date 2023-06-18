Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Drops By 7.3%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,408,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Candel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,105. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

