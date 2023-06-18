Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Drops By 8.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $71,030. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CareDx by 34.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 80.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

CDNA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 2,475,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,873. The firm has a market cap of $428.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. CareDx has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

