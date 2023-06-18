Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Drops By 8.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Insider Activity at CareDx
In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $71,030. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CareDx
CareDx Price Performance
CDNA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 2,475,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,873. The firm has a market cap of $428.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. CareDx has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $27.33.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.