Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Drops By 22.2%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Cartica Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

