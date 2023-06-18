Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Drops By 26.9%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cascadia Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CCAI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 3,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

