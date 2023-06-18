Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Drops By 21.3%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CLST traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Catalyst Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Catalyst Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.