Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Decreases By 7.6%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.7 days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

CHEAF remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

