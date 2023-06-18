Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Expands By 6.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. CHS has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $31.87.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
