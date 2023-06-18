Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Expands By 6.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. CHS has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $31.87.

CHS Announces Dividend

About CHS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

