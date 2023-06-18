Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Decreases By 25.4%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.91. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on CZWI. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 223,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.