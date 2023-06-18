Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Drops By 6.7%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CleanSpark Trading Up 0.3 %

CLSK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,623,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,269. The firm has a market cap of $437.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.90. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 104.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CleanSpark by 132.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 44.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

