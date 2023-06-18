Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Grows By 22.4%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,824. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

