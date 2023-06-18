Short Interest in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declines By 7.8%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CNB Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 69,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,619. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $392.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

CCNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

In other CNB Financial news, Director Peter F. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in CNB Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 579,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,118 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Stories

