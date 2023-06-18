Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Decreases By 12.6%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBAN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.3 %

CBAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 159,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.