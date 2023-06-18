Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Grows By 17.7%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 309,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth about $2,275,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 51.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $452.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 28.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

