Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Decreases By 11.8%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CSL Stock Performance

CSLLY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. CSL has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

