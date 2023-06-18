Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Decreases By 11.8%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CSL Stock Performance
CSLLY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. CSL has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $110.25.
About CSL
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSL (CSLLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.