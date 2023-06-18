Short Interest in Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Decreases By 11.8%

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,581,900 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 1,793,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dali Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLLFF opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Dali Foods Group has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Dali Foods Group Company Profile

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption, Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food, Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage, and Others.

