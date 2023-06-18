Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Drops By 6.8%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. 173,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,667. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. Danaos has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $1.24. Danaos had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 28.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaos by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

