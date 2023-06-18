Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Drops By 17.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.55.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
