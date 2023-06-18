Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Drops By 17.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

About Deutsche Telekom

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.