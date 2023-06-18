Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Drops By 17.5%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $4.98 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

