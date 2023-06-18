Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Declines By 17.9%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth $80,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT Trading Down 1.4 %

DHT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 2,987,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. DHT has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.58%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

