Short Interest in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Decreases By 19.1%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
eGain Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. eGain has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. eGain had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
