Short Interest in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Decreases By 19.1%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

eGain Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. eGain has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. eGain had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of eGain

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

