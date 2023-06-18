Short Interest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Increases By 18.2%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 667,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,533,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 197,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $24.12 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.