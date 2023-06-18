Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Rises By 10.3%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 11,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of ENLC stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,508,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,339. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
