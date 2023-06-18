Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Rises By 10.3%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 11,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,508,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,339. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

