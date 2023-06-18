Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Declines By 10.9%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,649,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 2,973,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzolytics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC opened at $0.05 on Friday. Enzolytics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

