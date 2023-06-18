Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Declines By 8.4%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 14,600,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,140 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 56.6% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 332,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.42. 5,991,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,850. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.