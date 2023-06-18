Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 16.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.91. 513,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.59. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

