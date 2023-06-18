Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expands By 7.6%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

