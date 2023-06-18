Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Decreases By 10.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 60.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSM. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

