Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Grows By 14.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $132.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.