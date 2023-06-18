Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Grows By 15.1%

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.55. 223,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Get Rating

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

