Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Grows By 15.1%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.55. 223,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

HAYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Stories

