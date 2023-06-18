Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Declines By 21.1%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays Price Performance

HAYPY stock remained flat at $13.34 during trading on Friday. Hays has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

