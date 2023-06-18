Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Drops By 14.6%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

HCVI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,183 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 796,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 685,305 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,492,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.