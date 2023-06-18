Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Drops By 8.5%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $33.49. 29,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,565. The company has a market cap of $276.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.45.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,572.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

