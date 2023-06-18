Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Increases By 10.1%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,121.0 days.
Hoshizaki Stock Performance
Shares of HSHIF stock remained flat at $64.00 during trading hours on Friday. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. Hoshizaki has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
