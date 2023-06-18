Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Drops By 16.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 20,299,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,707. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $508.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 4.27.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

