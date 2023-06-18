Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declines By 17.0%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ICF International Stock Down 1.4 %

ICFI traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.59. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.96 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ICF International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

