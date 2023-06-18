Short Interest in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expands By 6.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 38,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.43. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

