Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Grows By 17.7%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.65. 844,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,005. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.03. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,910. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 78.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 36,060.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

