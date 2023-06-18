Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expands By 25.0%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,760,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 33,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,926,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,323,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 206.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About iQIYI

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

