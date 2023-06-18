Short Interest in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Increases By 14.2%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $128,239.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,214 shares in the company, valued at $792,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $381,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,072,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,090 shares of company stock worth $4,734,253. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 6.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRadimed Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $637.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.