Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Expands By 15.2%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

