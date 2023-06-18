Short Interest in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Rises By 15.4%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Janus International Group Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:JBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 1,270,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.77. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
