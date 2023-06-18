Short Interest in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Rises By 15.4%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 1,270,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.77. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

