Short Interest in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Expands By 16.7%

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper II by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Juniper II in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper II by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Juniper II Stock Performance

NYSE JUN remained flat at $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Juniper II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.