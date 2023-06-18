Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Drops By 7.9%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 36,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. 28,306,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,972,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.