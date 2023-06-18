Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Declines By 16.1%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Insider Activity at KLX Energy Services

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $55,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,777.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,777.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares in the company, valued at $667,829.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,711 shares of company stock valued at $183,328. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLXE opened at $9.04 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.