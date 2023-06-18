Short Interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Grows By 17.1%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 948,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

