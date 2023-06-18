Short Interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Grows By 17.1%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 948,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $53.83.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.
Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.