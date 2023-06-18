Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Declines By 7.4%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $50,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub Trading Up 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,745,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 892,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LendingClub by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,613,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,983 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 15.7% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 343,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LendingClub by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 3,618,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,702. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

