Short Interest in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Drops By 7.0%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 258.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1,283.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 216,125 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.1 %

Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.87. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRS. CJS Securities began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

